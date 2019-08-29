Namibia: Shaningwa Tight-Lipped On Swapo's Electoral College

SWAPO secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has refused to disclose information on the preparations for the party's upcoming electoral college.

The Namibian understands that Swapo's internal elections will be held from 6 to 8 September.

Shaningwa, however, this week refused to talk to The Namibian about the party's preparations or confirm the dates, saying the delegates and all those who would participate at the event were duly informed about the dates and the preparations for the event.

"I do not know why you are asking. This is not a national election, and those who are going to participate are already informed," she stated. The electoral college is an internal election conducted by political parties to choose members who could qualify to go to the National Assembly for a period of five years.

In the case of Swapo, all central committee members, including regional coordinators and members of parliament, are automatically delegates to the electoral college.

The party also nominates members from all its wings, the Swapo Party Youth League, the Swapo Party Women's Council and the Swapo Party Elders' Council. Several regions have already concluded the elections of candidates and delegates to participate at the event. On Monday night, the party's women's council elected former secretary general Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana as a delegate to the party's electoral college. Iivula-Ithana was one of the senior Swapo members who were removed from their positions in the government for standing against president Hage Geingob at the party's elective congress in 2017.

Other delegates from the party's women's council are Dorothy Matengu, Tonata Shipena, Selma Nantinda, Angaleni Kangayi, Sylvia Kandanga Sheetekela, Maria Ntusi, Teresia Garises and Hildegard Mangundu. The party's youth league elected its secretary for education, Hofni Ipinge, as a delegate to the 'pot' - as it is affectionately known.

Other delegates from the youth league are Brenda Rooi, Shipola Shihepo, Uveniko Negongo, Julius Gaeseb and Akser Mwafangeyo.

Otjozondjupa regional coordinator Susan Hikopua told The Namibian this week that the region was yet to conduct its elections. She said the regional leadership was waiting for a directive from Shaningwa on the way forward.

Other regions such as Khomas, Oshikoto, Omaheke and Ohangwena recently concluded the elections of candidates and delegates.

The Khomas regional executive elected City of Windhoek councillor Paulus Immanuel as a delegate to the party's electoral college.

Immanuel is accompanied by three other members, namely Sacky Uunona, Queen Kamati and Saara Kandapo. Windhoek councillor Ian Subasubani and businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun were elected from the Windhoek East district. From Oshikoto, Beata Nashongo and Sacky Kathindi are candidates for the parliamentary seats, while Josef Katukula, Vilho Tuli Nuunyango, Martha Nangolo and Saara Shikokola are delegates to the event.

Swapo's Ohangwena regional coordinator Hafeni Hatutale confirmed that former Eenhana mayor Julia Shikongo was elected a candidate from the region for the 'pot'.

Another candidate to the 'pot' from Ohangwena is Wilhelm Shatimwene. The delegates from Ohangwena are Tuhafeni, Kaindume, Lazarus Shitenga, Olivia Hanghuwo and Ester Nghidimbwa.

The Omaheke region elected regional councillor Philipus Katamelo and Adelinde Karabo Madi as candidates for the parliamentary seats. Delegates from Omaheke are youth league regional leader Eben Handura, Albertine Ngavirue, Ronny Hengari and Justine Hoëbes.

Although there were controversies surrounding the election of delegates from Omaheke, the party's regional coordinator, Ruth Kaukuata-Mbura, told The Namibian last week that the list submitted to the party's headquarters was legitimate.

She claimed that there were no longer factions or divisions in Omaheke, and that party members were happy with the regional leadership.

The Namibian, however, understands that there were several party members, including Frans Murangi, who disputed the regional executive meeting at which delegates to the 'pot' were elected.