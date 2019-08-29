Angola: TAAG Pilots Demand Salary Increase

Luanda — Pilots of the Angolan Airlines (TAAG) are demanding better social conditions and salaries compatible with complexity of their activity and the aviation sector in general, to avoid the exodus of these professionals to other national or foreign firms.

The demand is contained in a manifesto issued by Airline Pilots Union (SPLA) that reached ANGOP on Wednesday, revealing that due to the company's repeated failure to comply with various agreements, TAAG has already lost 12 professionals since 2011.

"(... ) All of them, among co-pilots and young commanders, came to the company without experience. And this year, more than 10 pilots

have already successfully been interviewed by international operators, awaiting for calls to leave TAAG, " adds the note.

For all the reasons mentioned above, the company's union demands social conditions that guarantee pilots' psycho-emotional stability, salary increase, fair aid to travel abroad, valuation and equal remuneration among professionals with the same responsibilities.

They claim, with this position, to end the exodus of TAAG-trained national staff at the highest technical and operational standards, at a time when a significant number of pilots are approaching the age of 65 (flight limit imposed by law).

However, the Union, led by Commander Pedro Agostinho Neto, said it received a proposal from TAAG board, expressing immediate availability for direct negotiations to put an end to this matter that has been dragging for more than seven years.