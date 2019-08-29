Comoros: Angola and Comoros Prepare Joint Commission

Yokohama — Angola and the Comoros are to set up by December this year a Joint Commission with a view to facilitating the interchange between the two countries, announced on Thursday, in Yokohama, Japan, the Comorian president, Azali Assoumani.

The Comorian statesman, who spoke to the press in the end of a meeting with the Angolan president, João Lourenço, on the fringes of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), said that his country wants to absorb Angola's experience.

Azali Assoumani asserted that His country has potential in terms of agriculture and fisheries, reason it intends to strengthen the co-operation with Angola in these sectors.

He seized the occasion to thank Angola's support for the Comoros to have been able to become a full member of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

He said he informed the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, about the holding of a donors conference for Comoros, in December this year.

According to Azali Assoumani, who invited João Lourenço to attend the donors conference, the event is to be sponsored by the French president, Emanuel Macron.