Comoros: Angola and Comoros Prepare Joint Commission

29 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Yokohama — Angola and the Comoros are to set up by December this year a Joint Commission with a view to facilitating the interchange between the two countries, announced on Thursday, in Yokohama, Japan, the Comorian president, Azali Assoumani.

The Comorian statesman, who spoke to the press in the end of a meeting with the Angolan president, João Lourenço, on the fringes of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), said that his country wants to absorb Angola's experience.

Azali Assoumani asserted that His country has potential in terms of agriculture and fisheries, reason it intends to strengthen the co-operation with Angola in these sectors.

He seized the occasion to thank Angola's support for the Comoros to have been able to become a full member of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

He said he informed the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, about the holding of a donors conference for Comoros, in December this year.

According to Azali Assoumani, who invited João Lourenço to attend the donors conference, the event is to be sponsored by the French president, Emanuel Macron.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.