Namibia: Shixwameni Retains APP Presidency

29 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The All People's Party has re-elected Ignatius Shixwameni as their president for another five years during a three-day congress held at Rundu over the weekend.

The All People's Party (APP) congress started on Friday, and ended on Sunday.

Shixwameni is deputised by Shumbwa Nangolo as vice president, replacing Madala Nuuyoma.

Vincent Kanyetu remains the secretary general of the party, while Maria Kamutali was elected as treasurer. Linus Mutjila is the national chairman, with Dindo Benedictus as his deputy. In an interview with Nampa on Monday, Shixwameni said he feels duty-bound and honoured to still be leading the party as president.

"I am happy to work with the members, as I have done over the years. So, I look forward to continue working with everyone, not just party members, but everybody across the party line in the country," he stated.

The APP leader said his priority now is to strengthen the party, consolidate it, and make it grow.

Another priority he pointed out is to work hard for the national elections taking place later this year through campaigns in order to gain more seats in parliament.

"So, our focus now is going to be on the elections and election campaigns throughout the country," he added.

- Nampa

