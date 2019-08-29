South Africa: Griquas Tweak Side for Lions Semi-Final

Cape Town — Griquas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg has named his team to face the Golden Lions in a Currie Cup semi-final clash in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Janse van Rensburg has made three changes to the starting XV that lost 27-26 to the Lions in Kimberley last weekend.

There is one change in the backline, with Christiaan Meyer replacing Chriswill September at scrumhalf.

Up front, Zandre Jordaan starts at No 8 in place of Neill Jordaan who drops down to the bench, while Khwezi Mona starts at loosehead prop in place of Mox Mxoli, who is also demoted to the bench.

Griquas are playing in their first Currie Cup semi-final since 1998.

However, they will hope Wednesday's announcement that Janse van Rensburg will quit after the Currie Cup does not disrupt them.

Janse van Rensburg joined the Kimberley-based outfit last year on a three-year deal and coached them to this year's SuperSport Rugby Challenge.

But the Kimberley-based union announced that the head coach will be leaving for an "opportunity at a higher level of the game".

Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 14:00.

Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Duncan Matthews, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jan-Louis la Grange, 23 Jamba Ulengo

Griquas

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Andre Swarts, 11 Eduan Keyter, 10 George Whitehead (captain), 9 Christiaan Meyer, 8 Zandre Jordaan, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 AJ Le Roux, 1 Khwezi MonaSubstitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Mox Mxoli, 18 Johan Momsen, 19 Neill Jordaan, 20 Chriswill September, 21 Chris Smit, 22 Bjorn Basson, 23 Ruan Kramer

