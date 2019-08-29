Cameroon Ambassador Passes Aged 62

Cameroon Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jacques Alfred has died in his residence in Addis Ababa on August 12, 2019, The Reporter has learnt.

His sudden death was reported by Cameroon Embassy to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to sources from the Ministry. Once his death was confirmed, his body was taken to a hospital for an autopsy and so far, no reason was officially given to his death. Different media houses in Cameroon have associated his death with a natural illness.

Jacques has been serving as an Ambassador of Cameroon in Ethiopia since 2008 and before that, he was working in Europe representing his country.

According to media reports, Jacques died at the age of 62, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Upon his arrival in Addis Ababa, he was also working as a representative of Cameroon to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Following his death, different figures within the diplomatic community have expressed their condolences.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that I learned of the death of the Cameroonian Ambassador to the African Union and Dean General, Jacques-Alfred Ndoumbè Eboulè, Moussa Faki Mahamat," Chairperson of the African Union Commission said in his tweet. "My sincere condolences to President Paul Biya, his family and the Cameroonian people," he added.

This is not the first time that such a tragic loss happened within the diplomatic community in Addis Ababa. It can be recalled that back in 2017, Joachim Schmidt, Germany's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union died in a hospital in Germany following a stroke. Joachim was also 62-years old.