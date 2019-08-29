Cameroon Ambassador Passes Aged 62

17 August 2019
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Dawit Endeshaw

Cameroon Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jacques Alfred has died in his residence in Addis Ababa on August 12, 2019, The Reporter has learnt.

His sudden death was reported by Cameroon Embassy to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to sources from the Ministry. Once his death was confirmed, his body was taken to a hospital for an autopsy and so far, no reason was officially given to his death. Different media houses in Cameroon have associated his death with a natural illness.

Jacques has been serving as an Ambassador of Cameroon in Ethiopia since 2008 and before that, he was working in Europe representing his country.

According to media reports, Jacques died at the age of 62, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Upon his arrival in Addis Ababa, he was also working as a representative of Cameroon to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Following his death, different figures within the diplomatic community have expressed their condolences.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that I learned of the death of the Cameroonian Ambassador to the African Union and Dean General, Jacques-Alfred Ndoumbè Eboulè, Moussa Faki Mahamat," Chairperson of the African Union Commission said in his tweet. "My sincere condolences to President Paul Biya, his family and the Cameroonian people," he added.

This is not the first time that such a tragic loss happened within the diplomatic community in Addis Ababa. It can be recalled that back in 2017, Joachim Schmidt, Germany's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union died in a hospital in Germany following a stroke. Joachim was also 62-years old.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
East Africa
Governance
Ethiopia
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.