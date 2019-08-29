Zambia: Govt Can't Gel With Veselin

29 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Sandra Mwila

Government has rejected the appointment of former Botswana and Bloemfontein Celtic trainer Veselin Jelušić as national football team coach.

The ministry of Sports said yesterday it wanted to see a more transparent process for selecting the next Zambia coach.

Acting Permanent Secretary Bessie Chelemu confirmed in an interview that Government had noted with concern that the post was not advertised, with FAZ having identified Jelušić through an internal process.

Chelemu said Government, which would contribute US$10, 000 monthly to the coach's pay, wanted the position to be advertised locally and internationally and the process to be transparent.

