Rwanda and Nigeria Set for Return Leg of Friendly T20 Series

29 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

The national women cricket team will face Nigeria in the return leg of the two sides' bilateral T20 series at Gahanga Cricket Oval, starting from September 4 through 7.

According to Rwanda Cricket Association - RCA, the Nigerian side are expected to jet in on Monday, September 2.

Emmanuel Byiringiro, the RCA general manager, says that the friendly series will earn both sides 'invaluable' match fitness and experience as two emerging cricketing nations while also fighting for ranking points on the global stage.

He added, "The series will prepare the two teams for qualifiers of the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup."

Nigeria will be under the guidance of newly-appointed coach, Leonard Oghenekevwe.

Both nations took part in the World Cup T20 qualifiers in Zimbabwe, in May, and gave a good account of themselves. Pitted in the same Group A, Rwanda beat Nigeria by 37 runs.

Like they did in Abuja in January, during the first leg series, Joshua Mwanja's side and Nigeria will compete in a five-match series. The hosts, Nigeria, won the series 3-2.

Squads:

Rwanda: Sarah Uwera (C), Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Josiane Nyirandikumeza, Ishimwe Dusabemungu, Neema Micheline, Cathia Uwamahoro, Divine Igihozo, Immaculate Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Margueritte Vumiliya, and Delphine Mukarurangwa

Nigeria: Samantha Agazuma (C), Agatha Obulor, Blessing Etim, Mary Desmond, Rachael Samson, Taiwo Abdulquari,Salome Sunday, Kehinde Abdulquari, Shakirat Oyewole, Esther Sandy, Blessing Frank, Favour Eseigbe, Omonye Asika, and Fyneface Fate.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
West Africa
Nigeria
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.