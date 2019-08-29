Rwanda and Nigeria Set for Return Leg of Friendly T20 Series

The national women cricket team will face Nigeria in the return leg of the two sides' bilateral T20 series at Gahanga Cricket Oval, starting from September 4 through 7.

According to Rwanda Cricket Association - RCA, the Nigerian side are expected to jet in on Monday, September 2.

Emmanuel Byiringiro, the RCA general manager, says that the friendly series will earn both sides 'invaluable' match fitness and experience as two emerging cricketing nations while also fighting for ranking points on the global stage.

He added, "The series will prepare the two teams for qualifiers of the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup."

Nigeria will be under the guidance of newly-appointed coach, Leonard Oghenekevwe.

Both nations took part in the World Cup T20 qualifiers in Zimbabwe, in May, and gave a good account of themselves. Pitted in the same Group A, Rwanda beat Nigeria by 37 runs.

Like they did in Abuja in January, during the first leg series, Joshua Mwanja's side and Nigeria will compete in a five-match series. The hosts, Nigeria, won the series 3-2.

Squads:

Rwanda: Sarah Uwera (C), Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Josiane Nyirandikumeza, Ishimwe Dusabemungu, Neema Micheline, Cathia Uwamahoro, Divine Igihozo, Immaculate Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Margueritte Vumiliya, and Delphine Mukarurangwa

Nigeria: Samantha Agazuma (C), Agatha Obulor, Blessing Etim, Mary Desmond, Rachael Samson, Taiwo Abdulquari,Salome Sunday, Kehinde Abdulquari, Shakirat Oyewole, Esther Sandy, Blessing Frank, Favour Eseigbe, Omonye Asika, and Fyneface Fate.