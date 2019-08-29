Namibia: Robbery, Shootout Trial Postponed Again

15 August 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — The Windhoek Regional Court has again postponed the case of five men involved in a deadly armed robbery in Windhoek nearly a decade ago.

The accused, Titus Shooya, 42, Lisia Amwaama, 43, Nande Valombola, 36, Jerobeam Johannes, 46, and Christian Killi Edward, 54, all made an appearance yesterday before Magistrate Elina Nandago.

The case was on the roll for trial dates however the matter was postponed to August 16 for the court to allocate new trial dates.

The accused are expected to stand trial on counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of firearms without a licence.

The charges emanate from a deadly shooting that occurred at a bar and gambling house in Windhoek's Ausspannplatz area on April 2, 2009. It is alleged Shooya and his co-accused stole N$20 000 from the bar.

The group allegedly tried to flee the scene, but did not get far before police officers arrived on the scene. A deadly exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the death of two suspected robbers. Two of the suspected robbers were wounded. Tuhafeni Kakololo, 39, who had a previous conviction for armed robbery and David Ndume, 25, were killed in the shootout, while Johannes and Edward were wounded.

Johannes and Edward spent close to three weeks in hospital before they appeared in court in connection with the crime.

The five men all denied guilt when they gave their plea to the charges in the Windhoek Regional Court in December 2010.

The accused are currently on bail ranging between N$10 000 and N$20 000 respectively. The court extended the accused's bail with a warning until their next scheduled appearance in court.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.