Liberia/Sierra Leone: Butler Named 20-Local Based Players Ahead of Sierra Leone Clash

New Liberia coach Peter Butler, has named 20-local based players that will began training at the LFA technical center in Careysburg ahead of Lone Star and Sierra Leone clash next month.

They include: Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers) and Tommy Songo and Ashley Williams (LISCR FC)

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel, Prince Jetoh and Nuwo Johnson (LPRC Oilers); Gasimu Kouyateh (Pags FC), Ben Beniah (Nimba United), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain) and Jeremy Saygbe (Barrack Young Controllers or BYC)

Midfielders: Curtis Koon and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers), Rufus Padmore (BYC-II), Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries) and Farsedu Logan (Watanga FC)

Forwards: Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United), Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers) and Mark Yallah (Muscat FC)

However, the list will be reduced by the 52-year-old Englishman upon the arrival of the 13 overseas-based players that was named on August 24.

Liberia will take on Sierra Leone on 4 September outside Monrovia with the return leg in Freetown on 8 September.