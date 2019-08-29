Liberia/Sierra Leone: Butler Named 20-Local Based Players Ahead of Sierra Leone Clash

28 August 2019
The NEWS (Monrovia)

New Liberia coach Peter Butler, has named 20-local based players that will began training at the LFA technical center in Careysburg ahead of Lone Star and Sierra Leone clash next month.

They include: Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers) and Tommy Songo and Ashley Williams (LISCR FC)

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel, Prince Jetoh and Nuwo Johnson (LPRC Oilers); Gasimu Kouyateh (Pags FC), Ben Beniah (Nimba United), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain) and Jeremy Saygbe (Barrack Young Controllers or BYC)

Midfielders: Curtis Koon and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers), Rufus Padmore (BYC-II), Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries) and Farsedu Logan (Watanga FC)

Forwards: Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United), Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers) and Mark Yallah (Muscat FC)

However, the list will be reduced by the 52-year-old Englishman upon the arrival of the 13 overseas-based players that was named on August 24.

Liberia will take on Sierra Leone on 4 September outside Monrovia with the return leg in Freetown on 8 September.

Read the original article on NEWS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: NEWS

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Sierra Leone
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.