Rwanda: Nshimiyimana Shifts Focus On Proline Tie

AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana has said that his side are now focused on their CAF Confederation Cup's first round tie against Proline after surviving an early exit scare in the continental competition.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side set the first round date with Proline last Friday after seeing off KMC, of Tanzania, in the preliminary round 2-1 on aggregate.

"The KMC tie is history now. We are focused on the double-header against Proline, and making sure that we are readier than we were in the preliminary round," said the former Rwanda international.

His side will be boosted by the availability of star midfielder Haruna Niyonzima and six other new signings after missing the club's first two matches. The players were yet to be cleared by FIFA to feature for AS Kigali following their recent transfers.

The Nyamirambo-based outfit will host Proline in the first leg on September 14 before traveling to Kampala for the decider on September 27.

Besides Haruna, other players who are now eligible to face Proline include goalie Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye, Fiston Nkezingabo, Patrick Ekandjoum, Thierry Makon Nlogi, Raymond Fosso and Rick Martel Allogo.

Proline proceeded to the first round after brushing aside Malawi's Masters Security Services.

