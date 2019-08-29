Liberia: Ex - Bong Senator Cautions Citizens

28 August 2019
The NEWS (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mafelah

Ahead of the 2020 senatorial election, former Bong County Senator Franklin O. Siakor has called on citizens of the County not to elect any sitting lawmaker of the county in the 2020 midterm election.

Addressing a press conference Monday 26 August 2019 in Gbarnga, Mr. Siakor told this Paper that based on the failure of current leaders, especially lawmakers to represent the citizens of Bong County adequately, he believes it will be wrong to give chance to any sitting lawmaker to ascend to the Senate.

The former Bong County lawmaker maintained that the legislative caucus of Bong County has absolutely failed the citizens.

He, at the same time, pointed at the Bong County Technical College as one of the major reasons present lawmakers of the county have failed.

He believes that money allocated for the full completion of the college was misappropriated.

Former Senator Siakor has reiterated his support for Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh, maintaining he is the best man to be elected as Senator of the county.

He believes the experienced diplomat will be able to bring the changes necessary for the betterment of the county at the senate.

It appears that former Senator Siakor's comment comes in the wake of Bong County incumbent Senator Henry Yallah's pronouncement of seeking re-election while Deputy House Speaker and Bong County District #2 Representative Prince Moye has consistently stated that he is doing county consultations to solicit the views of the people about a decision to contest the election.

