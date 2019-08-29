Liberia: Alex Nimely Suffers Defeat On Kettering Town Debut

28 August 2019
The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberian striker, Alex Tchuimeni-Nimely suffered defeat recently on his debut for his new club, Kettering Town as they loss 1-2 to Gateshead in the Vanarama National League North.

Nimely first competitive game for Kettering Town ended on a disappointing note as the striker couldn't prevent his side from the defeat.

Kettering Town took the lead through Marcus Kelly in the 6th minute, but Gateshead fought back to take all three points in the second-half through Toby Lees and Joshua Kayode 65th and 90th minutes goals.

Nimley who came on as a second-half substitute for Elliot Hodge in the 71st minute could not do much, as his side slumped to a 1-2 home defeat.

The forward however, will hope to be in better form when Kettering Town plays their next game away to Southport FC, with the former Manchester City player eager to prove his worth following his move from Finland back to England.

