Liberia: Butler Selects Fellow Londoner, Wreh

Newly appointed Lone Star Coach, James Peter Butler has named fellow Londoner, Christopher Wreh as his deputy.

Butler played for London-based West Ham United between 1992-1994 making 70 appearances, while his Deputy- Christopher Wreh featured for North London Club, Arsenal from 1997-2000, earning 28 appearances.

The Englishman also named former Liberia international Sunny Sean who he coached in Indonesia as Goalkeeper Coach.

Other members of his backroom staff are: Sebastian Collins - Administrative manager, Boakai Kamara and Samson Zoegbeh as masseurs. The rest are: Patrick Konuwa as physiotherapist, Torsu Jallabah as team's doctor, kitman Tommy Johnson and caretakers Sunnyboy Mason and Daniel Hodge.

Butler first test will be a 2022 World Cup Preliminary first leg against Sierra Leone on September 4'2019 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The return leg will be played in Free Town in four days' time.

The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to the group stage of the competition.