Liberia: MOPT Holds Strategic Discussion

The Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications has held a strategic discussion with Liberia Business Registry on how the newly launched Locked Boxes will benefit registered businesses in Liberia.

A release said on August 27, 2019, a delegation from the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications headed by its Minister, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr., accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Administration, Cllr. Edward K. Goba and the Director General of Post held a strategic meeting with the Registrar General of the Liberia Business Registry, Mr. Sampson Dee.

During the discussion, both institutions expressed willingness to work together in providing Lock Boxes to registered business and private citizens in Liberia.

According to sources, when these discussions are finalized, registered businesses will be required to show evidence that such business has a Post Office Box (P.O Box) to be used by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in delivering postal items to include business registered documents.

The sources also disclosed that when a business registration document including Articles of incorporation has been processed by the business registry, the completed document will be sent to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications to be collected by the business owner from his/her registered assigned Lock Box.

The execution of this cooperative agreement is likely to give or create new direction in the utilization of the newly launched Lock Boxes by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.

MOPT is working to the establishment of about 50,000 Locked Boxes to accommodate businesses and Private individuals to help with the effective delivery of mail.