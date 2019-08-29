Liberia: President Weah Meets Japanese Prime Minister Friday

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah will on Friday, August 30, 2019 hold bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe at the Aegean Inter Continental Yokoyama Grand.

During the bilateral meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, the Liberia Leader and entourage are expected to acknowledge and commend the Government and people of Japan for the tremendous development assistance given and continue to give to Liberia.

President Weah will also promote Government's Pro poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD and request the support of the Japanese Government to complete Phase II of the Somalia Drive project now known as Japan Freeway.

He is expected to lobby for both Japanese Government and companies support and investment for the attainment of the Pro-Poor Agenda Prosperity and Development (PAPD) critical assets - ranging from roads, bridges and rail; to telecommunication and high speed broadband internet connectivity; electricity for domestic and commercial consumption; machinery for mechanized food production; and institutions for vocational training and human skill development.

President Weah will be accompanied at the meeting by sectorial ministers and other agencies implementing Japanese funded projects.