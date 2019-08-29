Liberia: LWAC to Restore Water Supply Soon

29 August 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

water 2With all hands on deck, pipe borne water via the thirty _ six transmission line which supplies most parts of the city and its environs is expected soon.waterr

Under the supervision of Managing Director Hon. Duannah A.Kamara, some of Liberia' s best engineers in the employ of the Liberia Water And Sewer Corporation are currently working to restore the ruptured thirty_ six inches transmission line.

To ensure this is actualized, Hon. Kamara has to be with the field workers.

The LWSC thirty_ six transmission line got ruptured recently affecting the supply of water to most parts of Monrovia and its environs.

Since water is of essence to human existence, Mr. Kamara has ordered his men to consider the repair work as a top priority.

" We have assured our president that water is returning soon, let's work to ensure that gentlemen "; MD Kamara told engineers working on the damaged thirty-six recently.

