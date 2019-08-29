Nigeria: 'Boko Haram - Why Army Adopts New Strategy'

Maiduguri — The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdul Khalifa has said that the adoption of new strategy by the Nigerian Army is aimed at forcing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists to surrender.

Further making explanation on the " Super Camps" just adopted by the Army, he said is a concept in warfare, whereby the Army strongly hold position where it will be able to have reasonable resources within the " Super Camps " , and from the " super camps " the Army will be able to project power .

Brigadier General Khalifa who just took over Command of the 7 Division Nigerian Army, reveled two more concepts as Response Area ( RA ) and Strong Response Area ( SRA ) which he said will heat up the insurgents to surrender .

The new Acting GOC made the revelation yesterday in Maiduguri while on operational tour of Army units within the 7 Division and 7 Division Garrison, especially 211 and 251 battalion.

He said the essence of the response area and strong response area is for Soldiers to be able to carry out patrol, raids and ambush from these areas".

Brigadier General Khalifa noted that over sometimes, the Army has discovered that the criminal Boko Haram terrorists have the kind of mobility, because the Army were in defence.

He said:" Iam actually on an operational visit to units under 7 Division and 7 Division Garrison, that is 211 and 251 battalion. You know this place is a frontline, and I have taken some inspection and some briefs , from there , we will know the next line of action.

" You know, Iam just coming to the Theatre, and Iam coming at a time, when we have a change in strategy. What we have now is a super concept and the super camp concept is a concept in warfare whereby we have a strongly held position, where we are able to have reasonable resources. Within this " super camps" we will be able to project power out.

" We have another concept which is the " Response Area " ( RA ) and " Strong Response Area ( SRA ) . The essence of them is that the soldiers will be able to carry out patrol, raids, ambushes and what have you.

" Overtime, we have discovered that the criminal Boko Haram elements have mobility because, we are in defence . And then , we have this issue of people trying to say that the Boko Haram terrorists are better equipped or what have you".

" So we are trying to see how this strategy can change, that is why we have this new concept. Though, a lot have been achieved, but we still have some remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists around. Our ultimate aim is to force Boko Haram to surrender . We should be able to strangulate them . That is why we came up with these concepts . We should be able to take the fight to them . We should have greater mobility," Brigadier General Khalifa added.