Zimbabwe: Mutodi Causes Social Media Stir Over Chief Ndiweni Remarks

29 August 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Energy Mutodi has caused a social media stir after castigating Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni as an enemy of the state following his release on bail pending appeal at the Bulawayo High Court yesterday.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, Mutodi who has never been a stranger to controversy said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had taken rule of law to another level in Zimbabwe as shown by the granting of bail to embattled Ntabazinduna chief.

"Chief Ndiweni's release on bail proves judicial independence, a free and democratic society where enemies of the state are protected by the law.

"His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has taken the rule of law to another level in Zimbabwe," wrote Mutodi.

Mutodi previously denied the government's hand in the abduction of comedienne Samantha 'Gonyeti' Kureya and a Kwekwe based MDC youth leader whom he described as 'prostitute'.

"No matter how democratic our government can be, we can never guarantee that drunkards & prostitutes stop fighting," wrote Mutodi.

Ndiweni is a critic of President Mnangagwa's government and the ruling party ZANU PF, whom he always accuse of misruling the nation.

He was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges of malicious damage to property belonging to one of his villagers Fetti Mbele.

Yesterday, Bulawayo High Court granted Chief Ndiweni ZWL$500 bail pending an appeal against his sentence.

Chief NdiweniEnergy MutodiMDCPresIdent EDZANU PF

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.