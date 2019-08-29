Namibia: UDF Repeats Election Promises

United Democratic Front president Apius Auchab says his party will restate the same promises made in 2014 in its manifesto for the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections in November.

Auchab noted that there was no need to craft a new manifesto for the elections because Namibia was still faced with similar challenges in 2019.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) leader made these remarks in an interview with The Namibian last week after the party concluded its electoral college at Karibib.

The electoral college is an internal election conducted by political parties to choose members who qualify to go to the National Assembly based on the number of seats the party wins.

The UDF last week released a list of its top 15 members from the electoral college.

The list is largely dominated by people from one tribe.

Auchab and the party's vice president Dudu Murorua as well as secretary general Hage Gawaseb automatically qualify as the top three.

Murorua is the former governor of the Kunene region.

Another notable person on the list is former constituency councillor of Sesfontein and current Village secretary of Bethanie, Hendrik Gaobaeb.

Auchab told The Namibian last week that the UDF is targeting at least 15 seats in the National Assembly from this year's elections.

He said he was confident that voters will vote in their favour because "people's eyes are open, and they no longer have trust in the ruling party."

UDF currently has two seats in the National Assembly, occupied by Auchab (60) and 61-year-old Dudu Murorua.

"This year's election will be more surprising because we are ready. We have the numbers that are required by the constitution. We are also getting new members from other parties," he enthused.

During the 2014 elections, the party garnered 18 945 votes, retaining its two seats in the National Assembly.

When asked how they will convince the voters to vote for them in the upcoming elections, Auchab said the UDF has been active and campaigning underground.

The party also endorsed its manifesto which will be used for the upcoming elections.

Auchab added that the UDF's manifesto will not change much from what they compiled in 2014.

Although the 2014 manifesto only got them two seats in the National Assembly, he said it was still relevant because problems which existed in 2014 had still not been addressed by the government.

"Poverty is still there, hunger is still there, and other problems are still there. The person who experienced poverty in 2014 is the same person experiencing poverty in 2019. In 2014, we had no economic recession, but now we have the most challenging economic situation, meaning the problems are even worse for the people. So, there is no need to change the manifesto," Auchab reiterated.

The UDF leader stated that if they emerge victorious, they will tackle issues such as the public health sector, as well as transform the agriculture and education sectors to improve service delivery.

EMPOWERING WOMEN AND YOUTH

There are six women in the top 15, which includes outspoken United Democratic Front Women's League (UDWL) secretary, Dorcas Shikongo.

For the first time, the UDF will have more youths in its top 15 parliamentary list. In 12th position is former constituency councillor at Khorixas, central committee and executive committee member Sebastian !Gusi !Gobs.

UDF secretary general Hage Gawaseb said last week during the party's electoral college at Karibib that empowering women strengthens the nation, and builds the economy.

The UDF also has new faces from the Kavango East, Oshikoto, Hardap and Kunene regions on the parliamentary list, according to Gawaseb.

Shikongo welcomed the inclusion of more women.

"It's an improvement as our party compiled a zebra-style list, starting from the fourth position. We, as women, will work towards the zebra-style list from the beginning for all positions," Shikongo stated.

The ages of about 12 candidates in the top 15 range between 28 and 45 years.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah said he does not think the number of youth and women will necessarily translate to an increased parliamentary representation for the UDF.

"Unfortunately, that's the nature of our politics that these issues don't matter to voters," he reasoned.

According to Kamwanyah, the UDF has outlived its time and relevance in Namibian politics, mainly due to non-visibility and a lack of visionary leadership.