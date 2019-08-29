Namibia: Calls to Dissolve Coastal Police-Public Relations Committee

The chairperson of the Swakopmund chapter of the police-public relations committee, Anett Kötting, says the committee has been struggling to fulfil its mandate, and should be dissolved.

Kötting bemoaned the lack of commitment during the committee's monthly meeting last week at Swakopmund, especially from the police, as the major factor causing the committee to struggle.

The committee was created in 2008 to represent sectors such as security, churches, shebeens, tourism, education, government institutions, police divisions and businesses.

The committee's shared objective is to improve the delivery of police services, identifying problems in the fight against crime, ensure transparency within the community, and drive the police in the right direction.

Since its inception, members of the police public relations committee (PPRC) feel that it has lost steam on three occasions, and needed revival in 2012 and 2016.

Kötting said the absence of town officials, especially councillors, has also been a big factor.

"What are we doing? We have requested the police to address issues, but nothing gets done. We help the police, but they are not helping. I think the PPRC must be dissolved," Kötting stressed, adding that she will meet with the Erongo police commander to address the status quo.

One of the biggest concerns raised during the meeting was the issue of the small group of loiterers, unregistered vendors and car guards who have become a nuisance to the public, with some instances of threats of violence against members of the public being observed.

"We are supposed to be the tourism town, but these groups are chasing away the tourists and investors. This town is under siege. We have asked the traffic officers and police to patrol the streets and give fines, but this does not happen," continued Kötting.

"This small group [of unregistered vendors] does what it wants because we allow them," said Andre van Rensburg of the Hospitality Association of Namibia during the meeting.

Van Rensburg, who is also a member of the neighbourhood watch, said: "Nothing is being done, and they will destroy the little we have."

One of the founding members of the committee, sergeant Immanuel Matsuib, said during the meeting that the abovementioned downward spiral "before dying a natural death" is due to a "lack of commitment".

Former Erongo police commander Festus Shilongo, who spearheaded the creation of the PPRC, in 2008 already feared that the committee might become a white elephant, and warned against such happenings.

The latest committee, mostly supported by the tourism and hotel industry, as well as the Swakopmund Neighbourhood Watch and one police officer, sergeant Pelican Mundjindi, has been working hard to have municipal by-laws enforced; create a tourism police office; and push for an expansive CCTV system in the town's "hot spots".

Regardless of their efforts, support has been dwindling, and even the neighbourhood watch stated that it would no longer respond to issues that have to be addressed by the police or municipal traffic - issues that have enjoyed much attention at PPRC meetings, but which have not been implemented.

Mundjindi said there were not enough police officers to deal with these issues, adding that there was no use issuing fines because witnesses refused to come forward to make statements, or were not willing to go to court - and then the matter gets thrown out.

He stated that if there was a small patrol of at least two police officers in town, "these troublemakers will be out of sight". But the problem is that if there are officers doing patrol, there are only a few to certify documents and do statements at the police station.

PPRC members urged the police to prioritise what is important: keep the town safe, or make sure customers wanting to certify documents do not have to wait in long queues.

"There are enough police officers to patrol and to do certifications and statements. Just do it, and then all these issues will be resolved," reasoned one meeting participant.