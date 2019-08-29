Tanzania: Local Steel Firm Expands in Tanzania

22 August 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patty Magubira

Tanzania's steel and plastics firm Lodhia Group is putting up the country's first billets plant.

According to Lodhia Group managing director Sailesh Pandit, the plant will help meet the high demand for billets in Tanzania and neighbouring countries besides helping fight off under-valued, under-declared and substandard steel imports from South Africa that have flooded the market.

Tanzania's demand for steel stands at 440,336 tonnes a year, but dumped imports alone grab the market share by 200,000 tonnes, equivalent to 45 per cent.

Billets are used in the production of iron bars, round bars, twisted bars, angle lines, hollow section, black pipes and wires.

Speaking to delegates of the 39th Ordinary Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government, who had visited the firm's plants at Mkuranga, Mr Pandit said the new plant, whose construction is due for completion next month, will produce 150,000 tonnes of billets a year.

Going by the Steel Manufacturers Association, almost all plants in Tanzania are operating at less than 22 per cent of their in-built capacity as a result of the cheap imports choking the market.

The manufacturers of steel products have been pleading with the government to protect the industry as Kenya and Uganda did, lest they lay off workers to reduce overheads compounded by the glut.

Kenya and Uganda have imposed anti-dumping and safeguard duty of 35 per cent or $250 per tonne on coated steel imports by applying the Common External Tariff.

The two countries imported only about 9,000 tonnes and 8,000 tonnes of raw materials for corrugated iron sheets and allied products, respectively, in 2017, as opposed to Tanzania's 70,000 tonnes.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Company
Manufacturing
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.