Namibia Works On Visa Rules to Attract Investment

29 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMIBIA will take steps to allow the movement and settling of potential investors in the country in line with the goal to lure capital into the country, minister of home affairs and immigration Frans Kapofi said yesterday.

The minister said this while engaging various stakeholders in a workshop on recommendations of the recently held economic summit where his ministry was tasked with finding ways of making it easy for investors and professionals with scarce skills to settle in the country.

Kapofi said the deliberations with different stakeholders will come up with an agreement on the timeline for full implementation of the issuance of visas on arrival at all the identified border posts and ports of entry, identifying scarce and highly skilled professionals needed for the economy and agreeing on a threshold for pensioners to qualify for residence permits.

The discussions, Kapofi added, will find ways of setting a threshold for a residence permit on the back of capital invested, and come up with procedures for issuance of multiple entry visas for people with established businesses.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

