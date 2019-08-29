Tanzania: Rejuvenated Ruvu Hit Yanga As Simba Target Flying Start

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans coach Mwinyi Zahera was left crestfallen when his team succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ruvu Shooting.

Striker Sadat Mohamed scored the only goal for Ruvu in the 21st minute to give the army side their first win in 19 Mainland Premier League matches against Yanga.

Mohamed cleverly beat defender Kelvin Yondani to unleash a sizzling shot that gave goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo no chance at the Uhuru Stadium.

Yanga, needing a win to launch their league campaign with a bang, made a bright start but had trouble in breaking down the army team's defence.

They fluffed a number of chances early in the first half, the culprits being strikers David Molinga, Juma Balinga, Urikhob Sadney and midfielder Papy Tshishimbi.

Eight minutes to time, Tshishimbi's shot was parried off by goalkeeper Bidii Hussen for an abortive corner.

The top flight continues this afternoon when defending champions Simba face JKT Tanzania at the National Stadium.

Simba will be seeking a win so as to appease their fans, who were left crestfallen when the Msimbazi Reds crashed out of Caf Champions League last weekend.

UD Songo of Mozambique edged Simba on an away goal after forcing a 1-1 draw in a preliminary round, second leg, at the National Stadium.

Luis Miquissone netted the only goal for the Mozambique side from a free-kick to silence the hosts' fans at the 60,000-seater venue.

Simba had to wait until three minutes from time to equalise from a spot kick courtesy Erasto Nyoni.

The referee awarded them the spot kick after Miraji Athuman was fouled inside the penalty box.

Simba, who reached the quarter finals last season, were favourites after they forced UD Songo to a barren draw in the first leg in Beira.

However, they were met by a tactical UD Songo that surprised them by leading 1-0 for 87 minutes in front of a partisan crowd at the stadium.

