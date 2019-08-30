Tanzania: Ban of Rayvanny, Diamond's Tetema and Wamlambez in Kenya Divides Opinion

Photo: Rayvanny/Instagram
Rayvanny and Diamond in Tetema video.
29 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — When Kenya's moral policeman Dr Ezekiel Mutua on Tuesday announced the ban of public performance of 'Tetema' and 'Wamlambez', the decision was bound to draw emotive reaction, given the popularity of the two songs in both Kenya and Tanzania.

The Tanzania national arts council (Basata) thinks Kenya's moral policeman's directive was ill advised.

Basata say they are surprised with Dr Mutua's decision to ban the song by Tanzanian singers Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz, insisting it's not pornographic as stated by the CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

Basata's boss Godfrey Mngereza said the body always vets all the songs in the country as per the law before they are released and as such Tetema is good for public consumption and that is why it has not been banned in Tanzania.

Dr Mutua, who is the CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), decreed that the lyrics of 'Tetema', by Tanzanian singers Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz, and 'Wamlambez', by the Sailors, can only be played in night clubs and bars, where the audience is strictly adult.

"It's embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially children," Mutua said.

Also Read

Uganda abandons bid for hydro project near Murchison Falls

Tanzanian artistes set to share Sh200 million in royalties

New road traffic laws target reckless, illegal drivers

And with that, Tetema and Wamlambez were effectively banned from being played in public.

Despite the ban in Kenya the two songs remain very popular in Kenya and Tanzania something that explains all the varied reactions the ban has attracted from the online community.

Some of the critics say the ban was ill timed because the songs have been on air for a very long time.

"Where have these guys been, these songs have been on air for several months now and it is only now that we are waking up," writes NancyM on Twitter.

She adds that there are several titles by Diamond Plutnumz and his WCB crew that does not qualify to be played in family environment because of the explicit lyrics and raunchy videos.

However, there some who wanted a blanket ban for the two songs citing the ban in Tanzania of certain songs that were very explicit from artistes such as 'Nyegezi' by Diamond and Rayvanny

"I am a youth very young but in support... the people singing are too young to be displaying such content and disgrace. As a society we should not allow such type of music to be played all over. It's an insult to our values as a society and an exposure to immoral content," wrote Kanyi

Read the original article on Citizen.

More on This
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Did Diamond, Rayvanny Steal Video Concept From U.S. Singer?
Another Hit - Diamond, Rayvanny Have Done It Again!
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Entertainment
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.