Nigeria: Yahaya Bello Emerges Kogi APC Gubernatorial Candidate

29 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been declared winner of the APC governorship primary

The primary held in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, and ended Thursday night.

Mr Bello polled a total of 3,091 votes to defeat his closest rival, Babatunde Irukera who polled 109 votes.

Others are Hadiza Ibrahim, 0 votes; Yahaya Audu, 10 votes; Sani Lulu, 10 votes; Abubakar Bashir, 3 votes and Ekele Blessing who polled zero votes.

The election was conducted under the supervision of Mohammed Badaru, the Jigawa State Governor.

More details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.