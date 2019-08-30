Kenya: Victor Wanyama to Complete Belgium Move

Photo: Timothy Olobulu/CapitalFM
Harambee Skipper Victor Wanyama models the red home jersey. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
29 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Tottenham Hostpsurs and Belgian giants Club Brugge have agreed on a fee of around Sh1.2 billion for Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, English media reports said on Thursday.

Last week, the BBC and Sky Sports reported the Harambee Stars captain is edging towards the exit door at Tottenham Hotspur after a successful three years stint at the London club.

An additional Sh500 million could also be paid to the English club, depending on the number of appearances and success Wanyama contributes to the Belgium club on the pitch and especially in the Uefa Champions League during the course of his contract.

This amount represents a record transfer fee in Kenyan football circles and goes on to stress the importance of the Kenyan government, Football Kenya Federation and other stakeholders investing in the youth through sports.

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 but after an impressive start to his career in England, he spiralled down the pecking order in his favourite defensive midfield position and has yet to start a match in the English Premier League this season.

His absence has mostly been attributed to the consistent niggling injuries and fitness concerns which saw him miss about half of the club's competitive matches in the past two seasons.

This is perhaps the reason Tottenham splashed Sh10 billion to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Ligue 1 side Lyon in July, and the Frenchman has since been preferred ahead of Wanyama in all matches.

English clubs West Ham and Wolves, Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray plus an unnamed French club were interested in signing Wanyama but it now appears Brugge are in the driving seat for his signature.

A return to Brugge, which finished second behind Racing Genk in Belgium's top-flight league last season, will represent a comeback of sorts for Wanyama who received his football education at the defunct Germinal Beerschort between 2008 and 2011.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
Kenyan Soccer Star Wanyama All Set For a Return to Belgium
Footballer Wanyama Reveals Plans to Buy Luxury House in Zanzibar
Tottenham Star Wanyama Scoops Top Award
Fans Thrilled as Kenyan Athlete Kipchoge Visits Wanyama in London
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.