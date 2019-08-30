Kenya: Treasury Ordered Supply of Sh143m Oil Irregularly

Photo: Nation Media Group
The National Treasury building in Nairobi (file photo)
29 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Mwere

The Treasury irregularly directed the Attorney General's office to source oil worth Sh143,844,069 from the National Oil Corporation (NOC) despite having a valid contract with M/S RH Devani Limited, a parliamentary committee heard Thursday.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly, Solicitor-General Ken Ogeto said the Treasury ignored a contract that Devani Limited had with the Transport ministry to supply fuel to government ministries, departments and agencies during the 2016/17 financial year.

"This is the dilemma we had because there already existed a binding agreement with Devani for the supply of oil. A breach of this contract could have cost the government a huge sum of money," Mr Ogeto told the committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

The State Law Office was at pains to explain why it failed to notify Treasury of the contract and the potential legal redress and attendant costs had the Devani contract been breached.

"Did you notify the Treasury that you already had a valid contract with Devani?" Mr Wandayi posed and asked for documentary proof.

The Transport ministry provided a list of pre-qualified firms to supply the commodity where the government agencies were required to pick one.

The Auditor-General's report on the accounts of the State Law Office for the financial year 2016/17 questions why it ignored a government directive that all fuel be procured from NOC.

"During the financial year, the ministry procured all fuel consumed from a local petroleum dealer, contrary to the government directive. It is not clear why government regulations were not followed," the report reads. Mr Ogeto told the committee.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.