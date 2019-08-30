Nigeria Displace South Africa, Now Second On Medals Table

30 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

In what was long expected, Team Nigeria athletes yesterday captured more medals at the ongoing All Africa Games in Morocco to rise to the second place on the medals table.

At the end of hostilities on Thursday, Team Nigeria accumulated 103 medals comprising of 40 gold, 28 silver and 35 bronze medals.

In the Women's Singles badminton finals, Dorcas Adesokan got the silver medal, losing 2-0 to South Africa's Johanita Scholtz while in the male category, Anuoluwapo Opeyori scooped the gold medal, defeating Mauritius' Julien Paul 2-0 in the final.

Still in Badminton, the duo of Dorcas Adesokan and Deborah Ukeh lost their women's Doubles final match 2-0 to Egypt to win silver.

In boxing, Temitope Shogbamu defeated Mozambique's Alcinda Panguane 4-1 in the women's 69kg final to give Nigeria her first gold medal in boxing.

Ayoola Osoba lost 4-1 to Mauritius's Merven Clair who won the gold medal in the Men's Welter (69kg) Final.

In Canoeing which is a relatively new sport in Nigeria, Ayomide Bello won the C1 500m Women final with a time of 2:37.13. Bello then teamed up with compatriot Goodness Foloki to win C2 500m Final in 2:13.610.

In discuss, Chioma Onyekwere threw a distance of 59.91m on her 5th attempt to win gold. Onyekwere has now won two continental titles for Nigeria.

Ese Brume also added another gold medal, winning the women's Long Jump event, after leaping a distance of 6.69m.

In wrestling which has been a major source of gold medals for Team Aminat Adeniyi clinched gold in the women's 62kg.

Mercy Genesis defeated Tunisia's Sara Hamdi 10-0 via technical superiority to land gold in the 50kg class.

However, Bose Samuel had to settle for silver after losing 2-4 to Cameron's Essombe Joseph in the final of the 53kg class.

Still in wrestling, Odunayo Adekuoroye won gold in women's wrestling 57kg, defeating Egypt's Emmam Ibrahim by 10-0 (Technical Superiority) to win.

African champion Blessing Onyebuchi also scooped home the gold medal after defeating Ivorian Amy Youin 10-0 to land the top prize in the 76kg class.

The first all Nigerian table tennis final in 16 years saw Olajide Omotayo defeating Aruna Quadri 4-2 to win the gold.

Jide had led Aruna Quadri 3-0, but Quadri cut it down to 3-2. When the pressure was getting to Omotayo, he held his nerve to see out the 6th set.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust.

