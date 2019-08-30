Angola - International Fisheries, Aquaculture Fair Opens

Luanda — More than 100 fishing companies are participating in the third edition of the International Fisheries and Aquaculture Fair (FIPEA), opened Thursday in Luanda by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior.

Three foreign companies (Portugal, Norway and China) are taking part in the event, which saw an increase of ten new national exhibitors, compared to the previous fair.

The number of foreign companies' participating in the event has dropped from more than ten.

Addressing a ceremony, the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, said that the Angolan executive has focused its action on revitalising the country's productive base, with a view to re-launching economic growth and increasing the number of jobs in the country.

The event which takes place under the motto "Revitalising the sector towards development", aims to create an environment of exposure and business improvement, reflecting the corporate and socioeconomic growth of the country.

For the four-day fair generates more than 500 temporary jobs.

Manuel Nunes Júnor also inaugurated the Angolan scientific research vessel "Baía Farta", which arrived in the country last December.