Angola: African Games - Angola Play Double Final

29 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan handball play on Thursday (29) the final of the senior men and women tournament of the African Games, taking place in Casa Blanca, Morocco.

The women's sector is disputing the trophy against the Cameroon counterparts, in a match in which they will seek the revalidation of the title won in 2015, in the edition held in Congo Brazzaville.

To reach this stage, the 12-time continental champions surpassed Guinea Conakry by 31-14 in the semi-finals, with a favorable 15-10 at halftime.

In men category, Angola will face Egypt, defending champions.The Angolans beat hosts Morocco 27-24 in the semi-finals with an advantage at half-time (14-11).

