Angola: Corruption Schemes Triggers Dismissal of SME Leadership

29 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Interior Minister Eugénio Laborinho pointed out some shortcomings in the Directorate of Migratory Acts as one of the causes that led to the first changes to the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME).

Quoted this Thursday, by the Jornal de Angola, Eugénio Laborinho, who was speaking during the inauguration of the new directors general of the Migration and Foreigner Service and the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), as well as the commander of the Civil Protection Service. Firefighters, he added that SME also faces some problems of asset management.

These problems extend to financial, human resources management, control of migratory acts and illegal dividend schemes.

According to the Government official, this situation led to the appointment of a new director-general of the SME, chief commissioner João da Costa.

To the new director-general of the SME, Eugénio Laborinho recommended that he works to reduce passport issuance time, improve the quality of public service and reduce bureaucracy in the process of migratory acts, noting that this hinders foreign investment.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

