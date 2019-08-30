Uganda: One Ebola Case Confirmed in Kasese District

29 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Lilian Namagembe

An Ebola case of a 9-year-old girl of Congolese origin has been confirmed in Kasese District. According to Ministry of Health, the Ebola patient travelled to Uganda with her mother on Wednesday.

"The child and her mother entered the country through Mpondwe main border post to seek medical care in Bwera Kasese District," the press statement issued by ministry of Health on Thursday evening, reads in part.

"The child was identified at the point of entry by the screening team with the following symptoms; high fever, body weakness, rash and unexplained mouth bleeding. She was subsequently isolated and taken to Bwera hospital Ebola Treatment unit where she is currently being managed," the statement adds.

The ministry states that the blood sample was drawn and sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for testing and confirmed positive for Ebola virus on August 29.

"Since the child was identified at the point of entry, there are no contacts in Uganda," Dr Joyce Moriku, the State Minister for Health in charge of Primary Health Care, said in the statement.

The confirmed case occurs about two months after the last outbreak in June which claimed two people.

