Namibia: Government Launches New ARV Guidelines

THE government has launched a new antiretroviral drug that will be used to treat HIV patients and reduce the 204 000 Namibians living with the virus.

This was announced by health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday at the launch of the 6th edition of the national guidelines for antiretroviral treatment.

He said in order to attain the goal of controlling the HIV epidemic by 2030 the health ministry has changed the guidelines for antiretroviral treatment.

These guideline changes include: the use of newer medicines that are more effective and have better safety profile, the importance of linking patients tested to post-test HIV services, new testing methods, strengthening of screening and management of common infections that affect those with HIV, key aspects of monitoring and evaluation, including minimum set of indicators, quality assurance practices and surveillance interventions.