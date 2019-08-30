Malawi: Mchacha Warns DPP Will Fight Fire Against Fire With MCP

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it will take action against Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Drector of Youth Richard Chimwendo over his alleged statement encouraging the opposition party followers to be beating DPP members.

Mchacha and DPP officials addressing a presser

The ruling party also observed that MCP president Lazarus Chakwera has no morals and lacks leadership credentials.

DPP Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha sounded the warning during a news conference held at the party's regional offices in Blantyre on Thursday.

Mchacha, who was flanked by senior party officials from the region, including Director of Women Bertha Nachuma, Director of Youths Yona Mulotha and Campaign Director Kennedy Maluwa, told journalists that any form of politics that does not take into account the peace element is an expression of anarchy and plunder and that MCP, UTM and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have turned themselves into instruments of terrorism.

"We have noted with deep sadness the increased levels of violence, plunder and destruction of national assets, all under the misplaced guise of human rights defending, in the aftermath of the 21 May 2019 tripartite elections.

"We have also observed with grief the victimization of our DPP supporters by opposition political supporters during demonstrations and even during the times when there are no protests. We have noted that there is a crusade to inflict pain on DPP supporters, there is a campaign to victimize of the DPP and there are plans to systematically intimidate DPP through the use of violence, " said Mchacha.

According to Mchacha, Chimwendo with the help of HRDC has been mobilizing MCP supportera, mainly in the central region to be beating up ruling DPP supporters.

He therefore said they will not just sit and watch their supporters being victimized, warning that "we the leadership of DPP wish to make this strong declaration that we will now protect our party, our members and our supporters with renewed energy."

"We will not sit back to let you unleash violence and pain on our members. We will fight you back through the law. We will not relent until the law catches up with you.

"This time we will mobilize our members to take action and bring you to the corridors of justice. Specifically, we wish to warn you Mr. Richard Chimwendo. Your crusade to harm and kill DPP supporters will not go far and we will hold you accountable for any injury or death caused to any DPP supporter or Malawian citizen. DPP will join forces with other peace-loving Malawians to root out this violence and anarchy, " said Mchacha, attracting ululations and cheerings from DPP members holding different positions in the region.

Zeroing on Chakwera, the DPP Southern Region Governor claimed that the MCP leader has turned the opposition party into a den of thieves, looters, arsonists and anarchists.

He said Chakwera was supposed to be condemning or not allowing his party to be perpetrating such violent acts, but he has not done that because he lacks leadership credentials.

On calls for Dr Jane Ansah to step down as Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mchacha said by insisting on the resignation of Justice Ansah, MCP, UTM and HRDC are undermining the on-going court process and they deliberately want to create a leadership vacuum within MEC as a path towards satisfying their alleged scheme for an unconstitutional removal and toppling of constitutionally elected government.

Efforts to get reactions from Chimwendo and Chakwera proved futile as their mobile phones went unanswered several times.