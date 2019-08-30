South Africa: Woolworths' CEO On David Jones - 'The Worst Is Over'

30 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

It's a big declaration by Ian Moir as David Jones continues to be walloped by Australia's struggling economy and consumer spending that is in the doldrums. Moir will move Down Under from Woolworths' Cape Town headquarters to manage the turnaround of David Jones. He will still be the group Woolworths CEO.

Woolworths CEO Ian Moir has declared "the worst is over" for the retailer's struggling Australian subsidiary David Jones that has sparked investor fury because it hasn't lived up to expectations since it was acquired five years ago.

Since Woolworths bought David Jones in 2014 for R21.5-billion, the Australian department store chain has battled with declining sales and hefty write-downs of more than R11-billion - blighting Woolworths' ambition to become one of the leading retailers in the southern hemisphere.

"We've had many bad years at David Jones and learned many lessons," Moir told Business Maverick on 29 August, when Woolworths unveiled its results for the year to June 2019 in which group sales rose by 3.9% to R78.2-billion, but profit after tax fell by 3.7% to R4.6-billion.

"We know more about the Australian customer through fixing the David Jones business because we have collected data and research about what they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.