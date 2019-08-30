South Africa: Woolworths' CEO On David Jones - 'The Worst Is Over'

analysis

It's a big declaration by Ian Moir as David Jones continues to be walloped by Australia's struggling economy and consumer spending that is in the doldrums. Moir will move Down Under from Woolworths' Cape Town headquarters to manage the turnaround of David Jones. He will still be the group Woolworths CEO.

Woolworths CEO Ian Moir has declared "the worst is over" for the retailer's struggling Australian subsidiary David Jones that has sparked investor fury because it hasn't lived up to expectations since it was acquired five years ago.

Since Woolworths bought David Jones in 2014 for R21.5-billion, the Australian department store chain has battled with declining sales and hefty write-downs of more than R11-billion - blighting Woolworths' ambition to become one of the leading retailers in the southern hemisphere.

"We've had many bad years at David Jones and learned many lessons," Moir told Business Maverick on 29 August, when Woolworths unveiled its results for the year to June 2019 in which group sales rose by 3.9% to R78.2-billion, but profit after tax fell by 3.7% to R4.6-billion.

"We know more about the Australian customer through fixing the David Jones business because we have collected data and research about what they...