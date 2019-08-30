Botswana: Moroko, Scotch Bag Gold

Gaborone — Leungo Scotch and Galefele Moroko have hoisted the country's flag high at the ongoing All African Games in Morocco by winning gold medals in 400 metres.

Moroko clocked a personal best (PB) time of 51.30 in the finals and has already booked her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Scotch also stopped the clock with a PB of 45.27 and has managed to qualify for the World Championships.

The duo were favourites to win their races after recording impressive times in their semi-final heats.

Moroko, who started slow, increased her pace in the back straight and was neck-and-neck with Nigerian Ofili Chukwukwa after 200 metres.

Track and field analyst, Aobakwe Showa said Moroko was the fastest negotiating the last curve and held on to win the race comfortably.

"I think failing to secure European races was a blessing in disguise for her as they could have taken a toll on her body," he said.

He said Scotch was lightning fast in the last 40 metres to win the second gold medal after surging ahead of Thapelo Phora of South Africa.

"Scotch started quickly and maintained his momentum through the 200m mark, but it was Phora who was first on the home stretch and looked to be cruising to victory," he said.

Showa said with 60 metres to the tape, Scotch accelerated and had a lot in the reserve tank to overtake Phora and emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, Ditiro Nzamani finished seventh in 800 metres while Tshepiso Masalela claimed position eight.

The men's 4x400 relay team settled for position five with a season best time of 39.52.

