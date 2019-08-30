Namibia: Geingob Woos Japanese Investors

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob has invited Japanese investors in the agro-processing, renewable energy, infrastructure and water supply sectors to set shop in Namibia, saying the country is governed through processes, systems and institutions and the rule of law and predictability is therefore guaranteed.

"Namibia is an open-economy and ready to do business. Our economic growth trajectory is centered on a dynamic private sector.

We have for this reason adopted legislative frameworks to leverage Public-Private-Partnerships, to enable inclusive growth and shared prosperity," Geingob said. Geingob made this call at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (Ticad) during the Plenary 3: Public Private Business Dialogue at Yokohama yesterday. The conference attended by over 20 African leaders that started on Wednesday ends today.

Just recently, Geingob inaugurated the expanded world-class container terminal at the Port of Walvis Bay, making the port among the top three on the Atlantic west coast, between Lagos and Cape Town.

"Namibia is well positioned as a gateway into Sub-Saharan Africa," Geingob said.

He said the country offers excellent logistics, with dry port facilities for landlocked countries, making them sea linked via transport corridors, into the Sadc region of 300 million consumers.

"We want to remain a competitive economy. A month ago, we announced key public policy reforms to enhance the ease of doing business and facilitate the movement of goods and services," he said.

These reforms, he said have bolstered investor confidence, resulting in important private sector commitments in the economy.

Geingob said Namibia is a child of international solidarity and it is in this spirit that the country welcomes the shared values of African ownership and international partnership, as espoused in Ticad.

Furthermore, Geingob said Africa is open to do business with the world, as demonstrated through the established India-Africa; China-Africa; US-Africa and the first Russia-Africa Summit which is due later this year.

He told those who wish to do business in Africa, to do so on African terms.

Moreover, Geingob said Namibia is not exempted from the negative effects of climate change, which has induced extreme cycles of drought and flooding.

"Japan and many others, have been equally affected by adverse climatic conditions," he said.

"We need to harness technology to build climate resilient communities. Japan has always pushed the frontiers of innovation, so I invite your private sector to share expertise, in support of our enterprise development efforts as a vehicle to creating sustainable jobs for our young people," he added.

He said Japan is a longstanding development partner of Africa and the continent achievements through Ticad have been impactful.