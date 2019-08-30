Zimbabwe: Workers Bear the Brunt of Power Cuts

Photo: Premium Times
...
30 August 2019
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Chipa Gonditii

In a bid to mitigate the impact of the crippling power cuts, companies have taken drastic measures with employees working throughout the night so as to make the most of the electricity when it is restored, businessdigest has learnt.

A welder works during the night so as to capitalise on the electricity when it comes back at that time.

Manufacturing companies are going up to 18 hours a day without electricity as the country is facing its worst power cuts since 2008 and, according to captains of industry, companies are losing up to US$200 million weekly as a result.

Zimbabwe's persistent blackouts mean that electricity is only available at night.

In some instances, it has been reported that the employees are not even being paid overtime, putting an even greater strain on their bodies and salaries which have been eroded by runaway inflation.

An employee at a plastic pipe manufacturing company said employees sometimes work around the clock even after they have finished their shifts so as to take advantage of the available electricity.

"We have workers putting in unusual hours here because you have people who are working during the night from 11pm to 7am so as to capitalise on the electricity when it comes back at that time," he said. "We also have a situation whereby people are forced to work on weekends without any overtime. And the hard part is that the workers are getting only $17-$20 monthly as shift allowances for having worked through the night."

Another worker at a manufacturing plant in Harare's Graniteside industrial zone said workers are forced to spring into action at night as they would have spent the day idle due to the unavailability of electricity.

"Here we spent the day sitting when there's no electricity, so l am not going home at times, l sleep at work from around 6pm or 8pm then l wake up at 9pm or 10pm to work, depending on what time the electricity comes back," he said.

Industry is already below half its installed capacity and, considering that many companies are using obsolete technology to process goods, the situation is dire. The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries have revealed that capacity utilisation will be at the lowest in three years as power outages take a toll.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa said workers are bearing the brunt of the deteriorating economic crisis.

"The power crisis is the last nail in the coffin of a deteriorating economy. We have always been advocating for companies to treat their workers fairly in this crumbling economy. We do find that most companies are retrenching and this then puts workers in a difficult position," Mutasa said.

"If they do not conform to the required stipulations demanded by their employers, they could be fired. So you see then that workers will work even at odd hours because they do not have a choice."

He also said workers had to stand up for their rights and join trade unions so as to shield themselves from the current hardships.

"So you see all these problems are caused by retrogressive government policies which are contributing greatly to the workers' suffering. The only solution here for workers to be liberated is to stand up for themselves, and fight for their rights because they know the hassles and struggles they go through every day. As the ZCTU we are putting measures to put measures where we are going to be speaking to workers and organising for them to join trade unions."

Manufacturing companies which had found refuge in generators will have to fork out more for fuel after Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority this week announced an increase in the price of fuel, with cities having different prices ranging from ZW$10,01 to ZW$10,56 for petrol and ZW$10,32 to ZW$10,86 for diesel.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Company
Labour
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.