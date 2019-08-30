Mozambique: Renamo Boycotts Quelimane Assembly

Maputo — Members of Mozambique's main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, on Thursday boycotted a meeting of the Municipal Assembly in the central city of Quelimane, according to a report in the Quelimane-based electronic paper, "Txopela".

Quelimane is run by Renamo. It has a Renamo mayor, Manuel de Araujo, and a Renamo majority in the Municipal Assembly.

A session of the Assembly should have begun at 08.30 on Thursday, but the Renamo boycott meant there was no quorum and so the meeting, which was supposed to discuss various matters of interest to the Quelimane public, had to be postponed.

According to "Txopela"'s sources, both in Renamo and in Araujo's municipal executive, the Renamo members refused to attend the meeting because they have not been paid for the last two months.

Membership of a Municipal Assembly is not a full-time job, and Assembly members should only be paid an allowance, not a salary.

In the campaign for the municipal elections in October last year, Renamo never told Quelimane voters that its members would make attendance at Assembly meetings dependent on being paid.