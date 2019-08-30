Eritrea: Various Activities By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Nationals residing in the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan conducted various activities depicting their attachment with their homeland on 22 and 25 August, report indicated.

At a seminar conducted to nationals residing in Juba, the Republic of South Sudan, Ambassador of Eritrea to that country Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael gave extensive briefing on the heroic feat the Eritrean people demonstrated during the struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty and on the challenges encountered.

Indicating that the struggle of the people of Eritrea is the struggle of successive generations, Ambassador Yohannes stated that the Eritrean people were compelled to pay heavy human and material sacrifice to restore the Eritrean national pride and identity as well as developing a prosperous nation and ensuring regional peace and integration. The Ambassador went on to say that the prevailing era of peace is the result of the strong resilience and perseverance of the Eritrean people.

The participants called for the sustainable organization of similar seminars and expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and play due role and contribution in the realization of the national development drives in the new era of peace and cooperation.

In related news, the Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of Eritrea in Sudan, Mr. Ibrahim Idris conducted a seminar to nationals in Khartoum and its environs on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.

In the extensive briefing he gave, Mr. Ibrahim pointing out that the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad and the Government have foiled all external conspiracies aimed at hampering the national development programs, stated that huge investment is being made to enhance the capacity of the human power which is the driving force of the development programs.

Mr. Ibrahim further briefed participants on the development and progress registered after the signing of the peace and cooperation agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia, and called for strengthened organizational capacity and unity in the realization of the vision and development drives.