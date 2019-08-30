South Africa: Hands Off the Ingonyama Trust Land - It Belongs to the Zulu Kingdom and People

opinion

History knows that the king, amakhosi and the Zulus in general currently occupying the Ingonyama Trust land are the descendants of the owners, and it formed part of the sovereign Kingdom of the Zulus founded by King Shaka.

Like many South Africans, I have keenly followed the controversy emanating from the findings of the recent Advisory Panel on Land Reform on the portion of land under the trusteeship of His Majesty the King of the Zulus. These findings are similar to those of former president Kgalema Motlanthe's panel which also recommended the review of the Ingonyama Trust Land Act or its repeal.

There are many interviews and comments on this subject, including a Mail & Guardian article of 7 August 2019 and the eNCA interview of 13 August 2019 conducted by Xoli Mngambi with Habakkuk Sefoka who was representing Contralesa.

It crystalises from these public debates that this controversy is rooted in the clash of cultures which continues to bedevil South Africa 25 years after the attainment of democracy.

This tug of war was evident at Codesa. It, however, predates Codesa for it also muddied the period of the struggle for liberation in almost the whole continent. Forces bent on...