Sudan: Indian Ambassador Stands On Sennar State's Tourist Potentialities

29 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sennar — Ambassador of India to Sudan , Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal got acquainted with sizes of tourism potentialities and economic resources of Sennar State.

This came during his visit to Sennar State Wednesday.

The Indian diplomat met with Director of Tourism Directorate in Sennar State, Mohamed Abdalla Hussein in a meeting which also drew caretaker minister of Education, commissioner of Sennar Locality , Dr Yousif Al-Sayed and other officials in charge of tourism in the state.

Hussein affirmed continuity of cooperation between the two sides for development of tourism in the state , pointing out that current natural situations would not allow access to Dinder National Park.

He indicated to importance of paving roads to allow easy access to the Park over the year.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.