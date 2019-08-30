Sudan: Indian Ambassador Stands On Sennar State's Tourist Potentialities

Sennar — Ambassador of India to Sudan , Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal got acquainted with sizes of tourism potentialities and economic resources of Sennar State.

This came during his visit to Sennar State Wednesday.

The Indian diplomat met with Director of Tourism Directorate in Sennar State, Mohamed Abdalla Hussein in a meeting which also drew caretaker minister of Education, commissioner of Sennar Locality , Dr Yousif Al-Sayed and other officials in charge of tourism in the state.

Hussein affirmed continuity of cooperation between the two sides for development of tourism in the state , pointing out that current natural situations would not allow access to Dinder National Park.

He indicated to importance of paving roads to allow easy access to the Park over the year.