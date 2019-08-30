Sudan: Rehabilitant Economy .. Heavy Legacy Waits for Hamdok

Khartoum,29 ,8,2019 After Dr. Hamdok tock Oath as a prime minister and began Transitional Period, a heavy legacy of economic obstacles is waiting for him besides و how to rehabilitee it after the huge collapses that happened during last three decades.

Some worried people on the prime minister, Hamdok who continued serviced the regional and international society via the specialized economic organizations , according to his experiences in economy and development of rural societies. As they think that a heavy complicated economic problems face him to repair the Sudanese economy and guide it to safety beach and to enable the country surpassing hindrance of inflation, stabilizing price of exchange, Rebalance the foreign balance to work foreword towards development. It should also to retune and normalize relations with the international funding institutions in addition to handle with the country's foreign debts that exceed 50 billion US dollar.

In His first press statement, Prime minister, Dr. Hamdok sent messages to reassure citizens who wait foreword for positive changes and improvements in their living standards and quality of basic services. these messages explained that , he will put a plan to deal with the current and urgent challenges , solve problems of inflation, providing commodities and improving the productive sectors. As he assured to necessity of restructuring the Banking system which he said" it is near to breakdown" and added there are hard serious issues will face him coming days, noting that some topics shouldn't be for bargaining such as eradicating poverty, free education and Health services.

We need to utilize from the international economic experiences and mix between them to control economic directions of the country, according to the suitable political environment nowadays what will support to transit for secure conditions Dr. Hamdok said.

Sudan News Agency interviewed some economic experts who agreed on difficult mission that is waiting for the new Prime ministers Dr. Hamdok , particular after unprecedented breakdown of the Sudanese economy.Prof of economy in University of Khartoum, Mohamad Al- Jak said the current condition of secure and political stability will reflect positively on the economic situations in the country what will make the country ready to consist partnerships and relations of economic and investment cooperation with all world countries.

Prof Al- jack added in statement to SUNA that a breakthrough happened in country's economic relations with Gulf states and the West headed by USA will regain balance of the National economy noting that All world all world is looking foreword to Sudan , concerning Provide food which become the biggest international challenges.

Hamadok's government need to work on preparing environment of investment in its all economical, legislative and legal sides to attract banking and financial investment and to utilize surpluses of the Arabic capitals in supporting projects Arabic Food Security and other Common Projects, Prof Al- jack said.

Chairman of Economy department in International University of Sudan,

Dr. Magda Mustafa said that the government have to get economy out from tunnel of the crisis and provide urgent solution to the current problems that relates to people daily life.

Dr. Magda expected in statement to SUNA that USA will remove Sudan's name from states sponsors of terrorism. Thus Sudan's doors will open wide for the huge international investments , especially for Western states in different fields of agriculture , mining, infrastructures, tourism and animal projects of Cattle fattening.

The recent political stability in Sudan will accelerate accomplishing Works, remove Bureaucratic restrictions and to encourage attracting more investments, Dr. Magda explained.

Besides, it will be clear economic openness in field of International Cooperation and Sudan's relations with regional and international economic blocs, Dr. Magda expected and called to complete negotiations of admitting Sudan to World Trade Organization " WTO" as an urgent priority to the new government and continue on saying success in this point will bring more logistic and finance support to escape from dilemma of the gab in balance of payments.

We need to create fast economic development for Sudan on short, middle and long term will open doors for huge investments , international what will increase cooperation and maintenance of international funding institutions expand of the consumers sector and in turn recovering of services sector Dr. Magda noted.

Main while, investment in field of infra structures could encourage establishing factories and industries related to agriculture and will facilitate communications, improve airlines services, movements of ports and contribute actively in increasing Sudan's exporting.

Yes the mission waiting for Prime ministers is difficult but not impossible if All have open mind and collaborate directly towards production