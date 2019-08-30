Sudan: The Arrival of Rapid Support Forces in Port Sudan Is Renew of Trust - Experts

29 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The strategic analyst Dr. Mohamed Al-Rashid Ibrahim, affirmed that the arrival of the Rapid Support Forces in Port-Sudan city on the background of the incidents there came after a lot of calls from the dispute parties and citizens of the state, describing this step as representing renewal of trust of Sudanese people on the ability of these forces proved to keep the security and stability in the Red Sea State.

Al-Rashid referred to the capability of the Rapid Support Forces in achieve the peaceful coexistence between the tribes at Darfur states and its welcoming by the citizens of Red sea State, asserting that the conditions in Port-Sudan require immediate intervention.

He said that sending of the Rapid Support Forces came in the context of its normal role and according to its mission assigned in the Constitutional Document, the political agreement and the document of transitional period.

He stressed that the basic procedures must be taken such as separation of the dispute parties, arrest all the symbols of sedition and speed up the investigation process.

He said that the transitional period needs national solidarity to help in transition the country to the process of building and solving the economic and politics problems.

Meanwhile, the political expert, Dr. Usama Saeed, called for immediate stopping of the confrontations between the parties, especially under the current circumstances and enabling the Rapid Support Forces to carry out its role in protecting the revolution, combating illegal immigration, human trafficking, the cross-border drug trade, and achieving inclusive peace in all the country in cooperation with the Armed Forces.

