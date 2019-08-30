Sudan: Power, Water Cuts Prompt Protest in Sudan Capital

29 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Protestors blocked the Burri El Lamab road in eastern Khartoum on Wednesday to protest against power and water outages in the neighbourhood. North Darfur and Kassala also saw protests.

Protesters complained that the neighbourhood has been without power or water from more than a day. They blocked the main road with barricades and stones and set fire to tyres.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur organised a protest on Wednesday in front of the Saraf Omra Hospital against the return of doctors affiliated with the former regime and allegedly involved in the illegal sale of medicines.

The protesters held up banners rejecting the return of doctors and all members of the former regime, demanding accountability. The hospital administration decided to reinstate doctors affiliated with the former regime on Wednesday.

Neighbourhood committees in Khatamiya district in Kassala organised a vigil calling for upgrading the health services in the neighbourhood, providing a weekly specialist, and changing the management of the health centre.

