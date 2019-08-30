Gambia: President Barrow Declares Seven Days of National Mourning

press release

The public is hereby informed that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has declared a seven-day national mourning period from Tuesday 27th August to Monday 2nd September 2019, in respect of the passing of former president, His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

Similarly, he has also ordered that during this period, the national flag of The Gambia at all State Institutions be lowered at half-mast.

A state funeral will be held where the remains of the former president will be laid-in-state at the National Assembly building on Thursday 29th August 2019, at 4:00 PM. A condolence book will be opened at the same place until Monday, 2nd September 2019.

President Barrow calls on all Gambians to use these trying moments to reflect and emulate the virtues Sir Dawda left as his legacy: peace-loving, tolerant, and democratic.

Once again, the president kindly urges all and sundry to pray to God to grant the departed soul eternal peace.

State House Press Release, 28th August 2019