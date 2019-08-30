Gambia: President Barrow Declares Seven Days of National Mourning

29 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
press release

The public is hereby informed that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has declared a seven-day national mourning period from Tuesday 27th August to Monday 2nd September 2019, in respect of the passing of former president, His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

Similarly, he has also ordered that during this period, the national flag of The Gambia at all State Institutions be lowered at half-mast.

A state funeral will be held where the remains of the former president will be laid-in-state at the National Assembly building on Thursday 29th August 2019, at 4:00 PM. A condolence book will be opened at the same place until Monday, 2nd September 2019.

President Barrow calls on all Gambians to use these trying moments to reflect and emulate the virtues Sir Dawda left as his legacy: peace-loving, tolerant, and democratic.

Once again, the president kindly urges all and sundry to pray to God to grant the departed soul eternal peace.

State House Press Release, 28th August 2019

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.