South Africa: Glebelands Eight Trial Prosecutors At Pains to Protect Witnesses

The first week of the trial of eight men accused of multiple murders at the Glebelands Hostel complex in Umlazi has not only revealed the precarious state of the criminal justice system, but showed the extreme lengths prosecutors are expected to employ in protecting key witnesses facing the real threat of assassination.

On Thursday 29 August the State prosecutor notified the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he would be applying to have witnesses testify in-camera from next week, fearing they would be intimidated from the public gallery.

But advocate Dorian Paver told journalists the media would be allowed to cover proceedings -- as long as photographs, names and addresses were not reported.

Four "crucial" witnesses are in the witness protection programme, some having been there since 2016. Others are still living at the hostel, refusing to be stripped of their freedom of movement. Some have armed themselves. Heavily.

"It's the people in the gallery -- the spectators -- that we can't have here. They spook the witnesses," Paver told...