South Africa: Queen to Pawn Four - It's Your Turn to Move, Madam Speaker

A poorly prepared move to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane would be disastrous. But it can be done if the ANC, from the top down, sings from the same hymn sheet.

Thandi Modise is spoiling for a fight. On the Speaker of Parliament's table is a letter on which Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate depends. This week Parliament's Justice Portfolio Committee resolved to move the debate on Mkhwebane to her, so she can formally refer it to the rules committee.

This is not going to be an easy matter, as Parliament has no set rules for the impeachment of a public protector.

The public mood is increasingly against Mkhwebane, after a string of court cases that are damaging to her standing. This is likely to embolden some politicians in the African National Congress (ANC) to move to impeach her. But there are risks as the ANC is not united - to put it mildly.

Since the hotly contested Nasrec battle in 2017, the party has not moved forward. Comrades still treat each other as opponents. Jacob Zuma is no longer at the helm of the party, but the political infrastructure that backed him is still in place.

The Premier League group that...