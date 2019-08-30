South Africa: To NHI or Not to NHI, That Is the Question. a Serious One

30 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shabir Moosa

The government does need to be aware that the National Health Insurance is wide open to corruption. It should show more interest in engaging and avoid mixing facts.

There is a lot of criticism of the NHI Bill, but little of it is constructive. The NHI appears to be the only concrete plan in town that has attracted criticism either from vested interests or has been highly sensationalised.

Some basic concepts first. Pooling of resources is a basic principle of insurance: the young cross-subsidise the old (justifiable in any family), the healthy cross-subsidise the ill (justifiable if you don't believe that getting sick is your fault), and the rich cross-subsidise the poor (justifiable if you believe that diseases spread irrespective of who you are and that a healthy and productive population is good for the economy).

Making the pool bigger creates less risk. Pooling is not the fix, but it is an important starting point for equality. There were several attempts before NHI to get medical schemes to equalise the risk between them by the Risk Equalisation Fund. It floundered largely because medical schemes were reluctant to share information, ostensibly to preserve their market of young, healthy, rich members.

